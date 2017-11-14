Watch Leeds girl, 12, perform her own Christmas single for charity

She’s the talented young songbird from Leeds who comes complete with a very seasonal surname.

So who better than 12-year-old Jessica May Frost to release a festive single in aid of one of the city’s best-loved causes?

Proceeds from her single, entitled If Everyday Was Christmas, are being donated to St Gemma’s Hospice in Moortown.

Written especially for Jessica, from Farsley, the song was recorded in a studio and also has a professionally produced video.

Its release marks the latest stage of an impressive fundraising journey for the youngster, who has performed at a string of charity events for St Gemma’s over the last two years.

“I am so happy to be doing this. I have always loved working with St Gemma’s and the fundraising team, they are so kind and helpful and I appreciate that they ask me to help out at their fundraisers by performing and hopefully helping raise more money," said Jessica.

“I’ve met some really kind volunteers and amazing people through St Gemma’s and although their fundraisers are obviously held to raise lots for the hospice they make it lots of fun while doing so.”

Proud mum Carroll said: “This was a very brave step for someone of her age, to put her own music out there, but I think it is amazing. I hope everyone agrees!”

Fay Richardson, a senior fundraiser at St Gemma’s, thanked Jessica for her “selfless” support, adding: “She is always so willing to come along and help us, and always draws a big crowd as people love listening to her voice.”

The single will be available to buy at an event being held by St Gemma’s on Briggate in Leeds city centre next Saturday, November 25, the day of its release.

Copies can also be purchased when Jessica performs at the White Rose Centre on December 6, 19 and 24 and at Lotherton Hall on December 21 and 23.

To download or stream the song, visit the www.jessicamayfrost.co.uk/if-everyday-was-christmas web page.

Donations to Jessica’s fundraising efforts can also be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessica-frost2.