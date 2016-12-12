Your first chance to hear Jo Cox Christmas charity single

Supporters of the Jo Cox Foundation will this week release a charity song recorded in her name.

The track, a collaboration of politicians, music stars and volunteers, is a cover of the Rolling Stones classic, “You can’t always get what you want.”

Jo Cox

All funds raised will go to causes which the murdered MP supported.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, Cockney Rebel’s Steve Harley and pop star David Gray all appear on the single due for release on Friday, December 16.

A group of 16 MPs from across the political spectrum, members of parliamentary rock group MP4 and the Royal Opera House Thurrock Community Chorus also feature on the track.

Producer Robin Millar said organisers wanted to create something to show that Mrs Cox’s “hugely selfless and energetic campaigning must live on through greater unity”.

Jo Cox

Steve Harley added: “I am not really a political animal. But Jo Cox was a cut above and her legacy should be celebrated. Mrs Cox was a truly special person, and the more I learn about her life and work, the more deeply I admire her.”