PREVIEW: An Officer and a Gentleman - The Musical at Leeds Grand Theatre April 2018

An Officer and a Gentleman - The Musical is set to lift audiences up where they belong when it runs at Leeds Grand Theatre next April.

The dates for your diary are Tuesday to Saturday, April 24 to 28, 2018.

BUY TICKETS: Priority tickets are now on sale and general bookings are from Monday, September 11, at 10am. Tickets are £23RV - £48 (prices include a £3 booking fee. Postage £1 where applicable). Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

An Officer and a Gentleman - The Musical, based on the Oscar-winning movie starring Richard Gere, one of the highest grossing films of all time.

This new stage musical version is produced by Jamie Wilson and directed by Nikolai Foster, featuring many 80s classic chart hits, including Alone, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Toy Soldiers, Material Girl, and the hit song from the movie. Up Where We Belong.

It tells the story of Zack Mayo, a trainee US Navy Pilot, who learns the importance of love and friendship when he falls for local girl, Paula Pokrifki, and tragedy befalls his fellow candidate.

Zack must find the courage to be himself to truly become an officer and a gentleman.

Producer Jamie Wilson is also the lead producer on the current productions of Crazy For You, the forthcoming world premiere of Nativity! The Musical and Curve’s production of Sister Act.

He said: “I am thrilled to be presenting An Officer and a Gentleman - The Musical. For the last three years we have been working on bringing this memorable and iconic story to the stage and hope that this new adaptation becomes as loved as the film.”

Director Nikolai Foster added: “An Officer and a Gentleman – The Musical delicately charts the lives of working class, military folk in America in the early 1980s; important lives, often pushed to the margins of society. This brand-new adaptation includes iconic 80s songs which create an entertaining, uplifting and original piece of musical theatre.”

He is Artistic Director at Curve, one of the UK’s leading regional theatres. His work at Curve includes Joe Orton’s What the Butler Saw, Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s Grease, Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, Legally Blonde and Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Foster directed the hugely successful recent productions of Annie starring Miranda Hart which is now showing in the West End, and Calamity Jane, which starred Jodie Prenger.

Joining him on the creative team are choreographer Kate Prince, musical supervisor Sarah Travis and designer Michael Taylor.

Kate Prince is the founder and director of ZooNation. She was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2009 for Into the Hoods and most recently choreographed the hotly anticipated West End transfer of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Sarah Travis’ previous credits include Sweeney Todd for which she won a Tony Award, Sister Act, and currently A Little Night Music playing at The Watermill Theatre.

Michael Taylor is an Olivier Award nominated designer with his most recent work including What the Butler Saw, Silver Lining, A Christmas Carol and The Dresser in the West End.

Lighting Design will be by Ben Cracknell and Sound Design by Tom Marshall.

The screenplay is by writer and director Douglas Day Stewart which was based on his personal experience as a Naval Officer Candidate. The book was co-written by Douglas and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

