It's twins! Emmerdale Star Lucy Pargeter gives birth to two girls

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has given birth to twin baby girls.

The actress - who already has an 11-year-old daughter with her partner Rudi Coleano - welcomed her new arrivals last week.

A spokeswoman for the show said: "Lucy Pargeter and Rudi Coleano are delighted to announce the birth of their twin girls who were born on Thursday April 13.

"All are happy and healthy and Lola is delighted to have finally become a big sister."

Pargeter, 40, has played village favourite Chastity Dingle in the ITV soap since 2002.

The actress's character has been temporarily written out of the Yorkshire Dales-set soap while she is on maternity leave.

Chas has been taking care of Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele), her son Aaron's (Danny Miller) half-sister while he is in prison as her mother lives in Ireland.

She decided to take Liv to see her mother after she had an accident.

Pargeter said recently: "It'll be me gone for a while, but not too long, depending. I'll be back very soon.

"Fictionally, I'm in Ireland, having a lovely summer."