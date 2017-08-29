The Terminator is back to meet fans at Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 3D at Cineworld Sheffield

The Terminator said he would be back and today he is with the cinema release of a special 3D converted edition of 1991 sci-fi classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

And fans at Cineworld Sheffield will get the added bonus of coming face to face with the Terminator.

Terminator impersonator Stu Arnold, the Entertainernator - who looks and sounds amazingly like the screen idol - in conjunction with Chesterfield Harley Davison world, will meet fans sat on his famous T2 style bike, from around 6pm.

Sheffield Cineworld are showing the movie in 3D in the VIP lounge and screens 6 and 8, at 7.30pm. For tickets information visit www.cineworld.co.uk.

Stu was the Terminator seen on Britain’s got talent in 2011 and will be appearing at two Arnold Schwarzenegger evening with events next month in Leeds and Birmingham, on September 20t and 21.

Linda Hamilton, who plays Sarah Connor in the film, told him in her opinion the has the best Arnold voice she has ever met.

He said: "The Terminator will be on show for you to have a picture, selfie of video in the Cineworld foyer."

The film is released today in 3D to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Judgment Day in the film, when the world came to an end - August 29, 1997.

Director James Cameron, who first converted his his original 2D epic Titanic into a critically acclaimed 3D version, which grossed $343.6 million in 2012, is hoping to repeat, and improve upon it with his 1991 sci-fi classic.

He led the project himself, with almost 1,000 artists converting T2 into 3D over six months; a collaboration between his own production company Lightstorm, and 4K 3D conversion house Stereo D, who also worked on Titanic.

Having originally hit British screens i26-years ago, complete with groundbreaking special effects, this became Arnold Schwarzenegger’s (Total Recall, Predator) most famous role, as well as one of the most quotable scripts of the decade. This brand new 3D version is expected to blast the seminal blockbuster into the 21st century and introduce it to a brand new generation of fans.

It begins 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s (Linda Hamilton The Terminator, Dante’s Peak) ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son John (Edward Furlong American History X, Pecker), the future leader of the human resistance against the machines, from a new Terminator (Robert Patrick Walk the Line, ‘The X Files’). sent back in time to eliminate John Connor while he’s still a child.

Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone however. The human resistance have managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost. The battle for tomorrow has begun…

