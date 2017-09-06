Controversial Osama Bin Laden show to be staged at Doncaster theatre

A controversial and explosive play about Osama Bin Laden is to be staged in Doncaster next month.

Bin Laden: The One Man Show will come to Cast on October 5 - and the show has provoked audiences across the country for its controversial portrayal of the September 11 mastermind as a 28-year-old white British man.

The controversial show comes to Cast on October 5.

The show, fresh from a highly successful American tour and critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival tells the story of the world's most notorious terrorist and the show has been described as "unsettling" and "deepy uncomfortable."

The production will be presented by Knaïve Theatre, an emerging theatre company devising bold, controversial, and political theatre in the north of England.

This ‘must-see’ production visits South Yorkshire - the show is also in Barnsley on October 13 - as part of a UK wide tour that includes The Royal Exchange Theatre, The Sherman Theatre and The New Wolsey.

With populist rhetoric playing an ever-increasing role in Western politics, Knaïve Theatre’s Tyrrell Jones and Sam Redway pry apart what it is that draws us to follow demagogues, asking if the world’s most wanted terrorist might have been more persuasive than we ever imagined. They ask audiences to re-examine their own information and prejudices from a naïve perspective, just as the company have.

Ticket prices are £10.50 and £9 and are available from the box office on 01302 303959 or at www.castindoncaster.com.