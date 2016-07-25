Great British Take-off: Sue Perkins says tonight’s nude dating show is fine by her

Broadcaster Anna Richardson has said girlfriend Sue Perkins is fully behind her new naked dating series.

Channel 4’s Naked Attraction, hosted by Richardson, will see a single man and woman choose a date from a selection of six naked people.

Richardson said: “Sue, bless her, just sort of rolls her eyes and said ‘I wouldn’t expect anything less from you.’

“She’s so used to me doing bonkers things that, you know, we’re both open-minded people so she’s fully supportive.”

Talking about the show, which is broadcast tonight, Richardson said it can feel “liberating” to be naked.

“I don’t have much body confidence. I’m a really average looking girl with a straightforward size 12 bod, with all its nicks and scars and all the rest of it.

“But there is something liberating about taking your kit off on a beach and it’s wonderful.”

Viewers will discover what individuals find attractive about a naked body as the show progresses.

The six potential dates will be whittled down and the single man and woman will then select their final match before heading out on a date to see if their initial primal instinct was right.

Shropshire-born Richardson talked about how Naked Attraction can cut out the awkward small-talk of a first date.

She said: “I think we’ve all been in this this situation where you’ve met someone, you really like them, you really get on, you’re lucky enough to maybe end up at their place, you take your clothes off and then you look at them and you think ‘Really?’

“It kind of ruins the whole thing because you have such great expectations and this just takes all of that away.”

She continued: “They fancy each other in the first place and then they find out if they’ve got out anything in common.”

Richardson, whose TV credits include Channel 4’s Supersize vs Superskinny, had an 18-year relationship with director Charles Martin.

She met comedian Perkins, co-presenter of The Great British Bake Off, at a party and revealed they were dating in 2014.

On the subject of the Naked Attraction matches, the 45-year-old teased a couple of the outcomes.

“Some of them are still together,” she said.

“Some of them, as you would expect like with first dates, they end up going off on a date and maybe they simply found each other physically attractive, maybe nothing more.

“But with some of them, they’re still together and they’re like ‘We were so liberated by the whole experience of meeting in the buff and then going on a date. We actually really, really liked each other’.

“It’s a real mixed bag of who’s still together and who only lasted the show.”