Review: Aladdin

Spa Theatre, Scarborough

There are no special effects, no big names and a pint-sized stage that could present problems, but Tony Peers productions deliver two hours of top class solid family entertainment. Spa pantos always stick to tradition with a glamorous female principal boy, a rip-roaringly hilarious comedy team and all the old gags, that the audience love. Aladdin has just the right balance of comedy, song and dance skilfully blended to suit everyone from tiny tots to bus pass holders and moves at an amazingly energetic pace.

Glynn Mills as Abanazar gives a brilliant performance. He is powerful and imposing but never overly frightening in fact he’s the villain you love to hate. As Widow Twankey, Phil Beck combines the old style iconic pantomime dame with a pinch of modern sophistication which succeeds brilliantly.

A magic carpet ride of a pantomime that’s well worth a visit to the seaside to experience.

To January 1.