Review: Crazy For You

Crazy For You began life over 80 years ago and was the last of the Gershwin’s musicals. Sixty years later it was re-written and the score re-arranged with the inclusion of other Gershwin hits

It’s the usual behind the scenes look at showbusiness with the boy-meets-girl scenario in between interludes of glitz and glamour and an ethos of the show must go on. We’ve seen it all before, except it has the magic of Gershwin’s music.

Watermill Theatre’s production uses actor-musicians, which works splendidly in some musicals, but in this particular one, despite the performers’ great talents, they seem to hamper the action and don’t blend well into the scenario. Despite the cluttered set, director Paul Hart, has created a seamless, fast-moving show complimented by Nathan Wright’s stylised energetic choreography and high precision tap routines.

Tom Chambers, as Bobby, the banker who yearns for a career behind the footlights rather than behind a desk, tackles both the physical comedy and complicated tap dance routines masterfully, but seems to struggle on the higher register of some of the vocals.

As Polly, Deadrock’s feisty, girl-of-the-golden-west, Charlotte Wakefield is outstanding – her singing, dancing and vitality radiate over the footlights.

To September 2.