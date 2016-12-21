Review: Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs

Bridlington spa
Ann Widdecombe – a last- minute replacement for Lorraine Chase as the Wicked Queen – is a revelation. The former MP is game for anything and is much more than a famous name at the top of the bill. She works her tiara off. Joe Standerline’s performance as Dame Dolly Dumpling is steeped in music hall tradition and Simon Grant, a favourite with Brid audiences, is back again this time as Muddles. Amy Reader as Snow White and Asa Elliott as Prince Benedict are a perfect, tuneful couple and Alexander Lee is a great baddie.
To January 2.