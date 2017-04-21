Review: Thoroughly Modern Millie

Leeds Grand Theatre

The story of Millie Dillmount, the small town Kansas girl who moves to New York in search of a rich man to marry, Thoroughly Modern Millie was adapted from the not-very successful 1956 British musical Chrysanthemum.

In 1967 it was adapted for the big screen, starring Julie Andrews, and 2002 saw it revamped and repackaged as a stage musical. Despite its many makeovers the script remains outdated and at times drags at a snail’s pace.

There’s nothing new about Thoroughly Modern Millie, we’ve seen it all before and apart from the title song it has no melodies that remain with you once you leave the theatre. The story unfolds in front of a distracting set that resembles the entrance to an underground tunnel with an overdose of sparkle, which at times, takes the focus away from the lavish, glitzy costumes. The show’s redeeming factor lies in its cast and outstanding choreography. The Speed Test tap number performed with moving desks is choreographic precision at its very best. Strictly’s Joanne Clifton proves she can do more than just dance ticking every box to make a believable Millie; while Katherine Glover’s sugary-sweet Miss Dorothy Brown is perfection. Jenny Fitzpatrick’s, Muzzy is outstanding. With great characterization and powerful vocals she really steals the show.

To April 22.