Surprise: Look what’s Bafta nominated... and what they left out

Television loves its surprise endings, and in announcing the nominees for this year’s Baftas, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts pulled off a big one.

The absence of Tom Hiddleston, star of the BBC’s John le Carré adaptation, The Night Manager, was startling enough for many. But in picking an alternative list, the academy demonstrated that the era of selecting an evening’s viewing solely from the pages of Radio Times is at an end.

The drama stealing the show on this year’s list was one that bypassed terrestrial and satellite broadcasters alike and went straight to the internet. The Crown, Netflix’s epic and expensive series about the Queen’s early reign, was nominated five times, with its leading actress, Claire Foy, and three supporting players receiving recognition. The series is also nominated for eight of Bafta’s craft awards for work behind the scenes.

It is the first time the academy has recognised a Netflix series in a home-produced category.

Miss Foy, who was raised partly in Leeds, has already been named best actress at America’s Golden Globe awards and by the Screen Actors Guild.

She said after the nominations were announced: “It’s especially meaningful because the show is made in the UK with such a wealth of incredible British talent.”

The Crown’s creator, Peter Morgan, who also wrote the book and film, The Damned United, about Brian Clough’s tempestuous spell as manager of Leeds United in the 1970s, added: “I am beyond thrilled for The Crown to have been recognised in a year where so much wonderful work has been achieved in British television.”

Miss Foy faces competition as best actress from Sarah Lancashire, star of the BBC’s Yorkshire-set crime drama, Happy Valley, and from Thirteen’s Jodie Comer and NW’s Nikki Amuka-Bird.

Netflix paid a reported £100m to make The Crown, and Bafta’s chairwoman, Jane Lush, a former BBC head of entertainment, acknowledged that increased investment in drama meant the competition for awards was now “incredibly fierce”.

She said: “The TV landscape is changing. There are even more content providers out there making even more high-quality content, which can only be a good thing as it makes room for up-and-coming British talent to break through into the industry.

“Whereas a few years ago people were choosing four out of six contenders for drama series, they’re now probably looking at 10 or even more so it’s become increasingly competitive when the awards season comes around.”

Benedict Cumberbatch is on Bafta’s list of leading actors for his role in The Hollow Crown, alongside Robbie Coltrane in National Treasure, Adeel Akhtar in Murdered By My Father and Babou Ceesay in Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

Strictly Come Dancing features in both the entertainment programme category and entertainment performance by series host Claudia Winkleman, while the former Yorkshire MP Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style dance routine on the same show made the list of must-see TV moments.

The Night Manager’s relatively poor showing, with just one nomination for supporting actor Tom Hollander, was what most upset viewers on Twitter, with Duncan Bruce, coordinator at the National Film and Television School, writing: “Bafta clearly not a fan of The Night Manager.”

In the soaps and continuing drama category, Yorkshire’s Emmerdale vies with Casualty, EastEnders and Hollyoaks, at the expense of ITV’s Coronation Street.

The winners will be announced on May 14.