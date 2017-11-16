Theatre groups funded by grants aimed at taking art to the people

TWO YORKSHIRE organisations have been awarded £1m between them from an Arts Council fund designed to encourage touring performances across the regions.

Northern Ballet, based in Leeds, will use its £583,000 injection to create three new children’s productions that will tour to 33 venues between next year and 2021. A new ballet will be created each year, targeted at 3-6 year olds in “under-served areas” and aimed at reaching more ethnically diverse areas than previously. The York-based National Rural Touring Forum, which was awarded £416,000, will work with 26 programmes and run three annual tours of dance.

Sarah Maxfield, the Arts Council’s northern area director, said “We know that not everyone has easy access to arts and culture where they live. Our Strategic Touring programme funds projects to visit a range of non-traditional venues and spaces to offer people the chance to experience cultural activity in the heart of their communities.

“I’m really pleased to see that all of these projects involve opportunities for people to get directly involved locally in the work itself.”

Nationally, a total of £1.8m was awarded to eight organisations in “places with low levels of art engagement” and those that rely on touring for arts and culture.