VIDEO & 360 PHOTO: Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate hits jobs jackpot with £3m refit

A £3m refurbishment creating 20 new jobs at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate is no gamble - it will turn the venue into a leading leisure venue for decades to come, say bosses.

It comes almost a year to the day since the Boxing Day floods which devastated businesses in the area and some never re-opened.

But John Fordham, general manager of the casino in Wellington Bridge Street, says like a phoenix rising from the ashes, lady luck is shining on a brighter new tomorrow for the venue.

It operates on a split level so was able to re-open just days after the floods. The casino has also remained open for business throughout the refit in recent weeks and celebrates completion today.

As part of the refurbishment, the casino will gain a second gaming licence allowing for the installation of a further 20 slot machines.

The restaurant has been redesigned to deliver a full dining experience but also an emphasis on allowing customers to dine anywhere within the casino.

The car park is being increased and there will also be a new smoking area.

John said: "The £3m investment is no gamble. It's what we call a certainty. This is going to be an absolutely fantastic venue, here for decades to come, where people can come to be excited and entertained in a really safe, secure, comfortable and vibrant atmosphere.

"Entertainment and excitement is at the core of everything we do.

"The flooding last Boxing Day was devastating for us and a lot of local businesses. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes it's an absolute joy to be standing here now in such a lovely environment. Lady luck is shining on us.

"Not only have we rebuilt, we have expanded and we've got probably the most state of the art casino facility certainly in the region.

"It will create at least 20 new jobs and we take on a lot of people. We've got 140 people working here. I've a great team around me."

In an exclusive sneak peek - watch our video tour here - he revealed: "There's a fantastic new welcome area as you come in. We've reconfigured and constructed the whole inside of the building, with a new slots and electronic gaming area, leading through to our new lounge and bar, which is modern and contemporary,

"Our gaming area is completely refitted. We have all new bespoke gaming tables, unique to Westgate, for our customers to really enjoy themselves in this fantastic facility.

"As you go upstairs, you go past our Leeds picture montage and from there you will see a brand new upstairs bar and 70 cover restaurant. We can provide à la carte food in there as well as bar meals, so there's a range of offers. We can do from cocktails to party nights, catering from anniversaries to stag and hen nights.

"We have also had new lighting fitted up there, so the ambience is going to be absolutely superb.

"It's not just gaming, we want to promote ourselves as a leisure venue, with package deals - for £30 you can get a meal, a glass of bubbly on arrival, private gaming tuition on a fun basis and a £5 free bet, to set you on your way, should you wish to play the tables later.

"We are going to have live entertainment on Saturday nights, twice a month as we move forward, including tribute acts, again on a package basis starting from £20 per person. to include your meal, hosted visit, free bet and live entertainment. We think that's fantastic value.

