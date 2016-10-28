VIDEO: Mum of four Alicja Zalewska has plenty to smile about at Hospitality Sheffield Awards

Meet Alicja Zalewska - the inspirational hard working single mum of four with an award winning smile.

The 30-year-old hotel worker is beaming after she won the Sheffield Smile trophy at the annual Hospitality Sheffield Awards.

And she revealed she's done it with her own amazing mum, helping her to bring up four young children while giving everyone the big smile at work.

360 PHOTO: The Platinum Suite at Sheffield's Bramall Lane looked spooktacular for the Halloween themed Hospitality Sheffield dinner and awards. Take a 360 degree look at the venue - CLICK HERE.

The Star sponsored Sheffield Smile Award - voted for by the regional daily title's web users - honours a hotel or city venue worker whose welcoming smile and customer care is a business winner.

Eleven finalists were nominated by their managers and peers based on their friendly personalities and welcoming smile.

Smile...you're our winner. Hospitality Sheffield Smile Award 2016 winner Alicja Zalewska with event host Tom Ingall and The Star's Graham Walker

It was one of seven awards, highlighting outstanding service by those who work tirelessly to provide a warm Yorkshire welcome and northern hospitality to visitors in the city.

The ceremony was held in the Platinum Suite at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground and hosted by BBC Look North’s Tom Ingall.

Alicja has worked for 15-months as a Guest Room and Public Area Attendant at the Copthorne Hotel, next to the Blades ground.

She said her four children - aged two, seven, nine and 10 - are what keep her smiling.

Hospitality Sheffield 2016 Award winners

Alicja, who lives near work, said: "My kids smiling every day makes me smile. My mum helps me when I'm going off to work and I pick them up from school. I do what I need to do, take care of them and I have a job. That makes me happy.

"When customers need help I am always happy to help them."

The Copthorne Hotel was the big winner on the night, its staff taking three of the seven awards. Head Chef Mark Jones was Mentor Of The Year and Revenue Co-ordinator Michael Winstanley won the Exceptional Customer Service Award.

Awards also went to Verity Marriett, Meeting's and Events Manager at Rutland Hotle; Wortley Hall's management team won the Team Of The Year; Shooting Star was Vicky Wainwright, Chef De Partie at Hampton By Hilton and Unsung Hero was Jacob Bradley, Commis Chef at Doubletree By Hilton Sheffield Park.

Hospitality Sheffield Smile Award 2016 winner - inspirational hard working mum of four Alicja Zalewska, of the Copthorne Hotel.

Following a drinks reception next door at the Copthorne Hotel, nominees and invited guests enjoyed a dinner at the Halloween themed event before the awards were handed out.

One of the loudest cheers came from Wortley Hall as the management team received the Team of the Year Award following the remarkable turnaround of the 18th century venue over the past three years.

A charity raffle, featuring prizes donated by the venues attending the awards, raised £1,000 for Hospitality Sheffield’s two nominated charities: Support Dogs and Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Ian Slater, Chairman of Hospitality Sheffield, praised sponsors and supporters for making the event happen - including The Star, headline sponsors City Taxis, Beacon Purchasing, Abstract Dance Promotions, CVC Event Services, Dreamz 2 Themez, Media Displays, The Sheffield College and Zebra Print Management.

He said “The hospitality industry has changed so much over the past 30 years but one thing has remained; excellent service and the people who deliver it is still the most important thing to our guests. That is why it is fantastic to be able to honour all of the people behind that service.

“It was certainly an exceptional evening. The venue was wonderful and the room looked stunning. Thanks also to the Copthorne Hotel whose drinks reception really got the evening started in style.”

HOSPITALITY SHEFFIELD AWARDS WINNERS 2016

Mentor of the Year: Mark Jones, Copthorne Hotel.

Innovator of the Year – Verity Marriott – Rutland Hotel

Exceptional Customer Service (sponsored by City Taxis) – Micheal Winstanley – Copthorne Hotel

Sheffield Smile (sponsored by The Star) – Alicja Zalewska – Copthorne Hotel

Team of the Year (sponsored by Beacon Publishing) – Management Team – Wortley Hall

Shooting Star – Vicky Wainwright – Hampton by Hilton

Unsung Hero – Jacob Bradley – DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park