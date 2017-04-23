VIDEO: Sheffield Arena named as one of world's top selling music venues

Sheffield Arena is celebrating after being named as one of the world's top music venues for ticket sales.

It is ranked as 13th busiest arena in the latest league table of international music venues published by Pollstar, the industry publishing 'bible' for touring acts and venue attendances.

Sheffield Area sold over 166,000 music concert tickets in the first three months of the year where fans got to see the likes of Drake, Olly Murs, The X Factor Live and Paul Carrack.

The Pollstar league only takes into consideration music events and not ice-hockey and other hows which have attracted thousands of more visitors to the venue this year, such as Strictly Come Dancing, Cirque du Soleil, Marvel Universe Live, Arenacross and comedy with Jack Whitehall and Russell Howard.

Sheffield Arena bosses, who have welcomed over 16 million people through the doors in its 26-years, bringing more than £500 million to the Sheffield economy, say they are looking forward to another bumper year.

Yet to come are Bruno Mars, Iron Maiden, WWE, Kings of Leon, Jeff Lynne’s ELO & Green Day along with multiple shows frrom Micky Flanagan, Take That, Little Mix, John Bishop, Mrs Brown and Disney On Ice, plus events like Yorkshire Cosplay and Sheffield Film and Comic Con. For full details visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

Marketing manager Simon Bailey said the latest Pollstar figures again confirm the venue is very much 'alive and kicking', going from strength to strength.

He said: "Pollstar is the music bible for attendances at music and concerts throughout the world.

"There is lots of talk on social media about the Arena closing and not making profit. As you can see, from these figures, we are the 13th busiest arena in the world, for the first quarter.

"The Arena has brought millions of pounds profit, across the past 26-years, to the Sheffield economy,

"We've had 166,000 people through the building in the first three month and we are going to have another 100,000 people through the building in May - were we have an incredible line up of artists. And we are already taking bookings up to 2022. It's quite normal for shows to book a three year cycle, but we have got some shows booked in for five years time.

"All of that pretty much reflects the strength of the Arena and that it will continue to be a growing concern. We are alive and kicking and part of Sheffield's entertainment mix and will continue to be so.

"We have had criticism that the Arena is missing out on some tours - across the past 26-years it has never been the case that every touring show has come to Sheffield Arena. That's no different now. The market place is very competitive. But we have a great line up to come in 2017."

Arena General Manager Rob O’Shea added: “We are proud to be recognised as a top 200 venue in the world and the 13th busiest arena in the world for the first quarter of 2017.

"As sporting events attendances aren’t taken into account in Pollstar’s figures we are in an even stronger position as Sheffield is one of only three other UK arena’s that have a resident ice hockey team, with the Sheffield Steelers watched by over 50,000 fans in the first three months of the year.

"All of which highlights that Sheffield Arena is a successful market for world class entertainment.”

Steve Brailey MBE, chief executive of SIV, said: “The Arena is a Sheffield success story. Every year since opening their doors in 1991, the venue has returned a significant profit, bringing hundreds of millions of pounds to the city economy over the last 26 years.

"Given the venue's current standing amongst the world’s arenas, it will continue to be a profitable jewel in the city’s entertainment crown. 2016/17 was another bumper year of shows and the 2017/18 line-up is already looking like producing one of the most profitable in the venue’s history.”

Sheffield Arena is the region’s largest indoor premier entertainment venue with a multi-purpose auditorium accommodating audiences from 3,000 to over 13,600.

Since It was officially opened in 1991, by Her Majesty The Queen, the venue has hosted more than 3,000 local, regional, national and international events, from major concerts to comedy, sport to theatre, family shows to exhibitions and conferences.

The Arena is operated by SIV which is part of the not-for-profit Sheffield City Trust (SCT) whose primary objective is to improve the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for entertainment, sport and leisure.