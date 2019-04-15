Sheffield has been going crazy for Take That – and there's still time to show your love for the lads by snapping up some or the merchandise that's on sale at the shows.

Gary, Howard and Mark kicked off their 52-date UK tour at Sheffield Arena on Friday and after another date on Saturday, have two more shows tonight and tomorrow.

Take That on stage in Sheffield. (Photo: Martin Dunning).

Away from the stunning stage set, the singalong anthems and some pretty snazzy costume changes, fans have been snapping up a range of weird and wonderful items from the merch stalls – and here’s what’s on offer.

You can get your hands on a £70 onesie – and the navy hooded jumpsuit is decorated with three stars on the arm - one for each member of the much-loved boyband - and has 'Take That 30' on the back.

Or perhaps you could opt for a silky red and blue bomber jacket – although it will put a £120 dent in your pocket.

Maybe you’d prefer to cut a dash in a pair of Take That leggings – all yours for £50.

There’s also a wide variety of Take That T-shirts to choose from, including a rainbow one or a souvenir Greatest Hits Live with the name of the venue for £30.

There’s also a rather natty sweatshirt with a new photo of Howard, Gary and Mark on the front for £45 while a zip-up hoodie with the tour dates on the back is £65.

Programmes are £20 and you can even become your favourite Take That member for the night – face masks cost £15.

At the lower end of the price scale, you can pick up a Take That Odyssey keyring - a mini silver globe marking their greatest hits album of the same name which is just £5.

And don't forget their support Rick Astley who also comes with his own merch including a Never Gonna Give You Up tote bag, mug and T-shirt.