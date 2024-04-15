Alasdair Beckett-King brings sell-out Fringe show to Leeds

Sea levels have been rising Alasdair’s whole life. But for the first 16 years he was getting taller, so he didn’t notice. Now 6"2, Alasdair Beckett-King is the only comedian brave enough to speak out against The North Sea.

Nevermore is more than an anti-sea diatribe. As a 500 year old man ABK is uniquely poised to draw parallels between the history of the ever- shrinking British Isles, and his own childhood in the swinging 1990s.

The multi award- winning stand-up comedian unravels some of life's shallowest mysteries:

Alasdair Beckett-King, who will be at Leeds City Varieties on April 19

What are train guards actually guarding? Why wasn’t Jaws set in County Durham? Does his hair do that on its own?

Out of the swirling maelstrom he steps, his sword of jokes, his shield of mischief and his armour made of a third amusing thing. The show that many people are calling “Nevermore“ is an island in a sea of existential terror and entirely justified fears.

It is silly, faintly mystical and does not (at the time of going to press) feature any ravens. It is also a real show with jokes and everything.

Alasdair Beckett-King won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2017 and garnered a very enthusiastic critical response plus Amused Moose Comedy Award nomination with his debut Edinburgh show of the same year.

