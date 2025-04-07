Beyond Beaten Paths - an exhibition

A NEW exhibition featuring the atmospheric work of fine artist Graham Vasey will be running at a North East contemporary art gallery until May 3.

Beyond Beaten Paths will showcase Graham’s ethereal black and white photographic pieces at Gallerina, based in Darlington, County Durham.

The artist, who lives in County Durham, is inspired by the landscape, its history and the complex relationships which exists between man and the land.

Graham said: “I’m always trying to convey a sense of time and place with my work, not only the feeling of the elements but also the landscape's history and what lies beneath its surface.

“I use what is sometimes seen as ‘alternative’ analogue photographic processes which help me to create a sense of narrative within my work.

“I'm excited to see my new exhibition hung in Gallerina. The new first floor exhibition/event spaces they’ve created are incredible, and I think they’ll really enhance the mood and atmosphere I want to portray in my pictures.”

Gallerina’s owner, Richard Hindle, said: “Graham has an ability to identify and capture his subject in a way that only he can. He spends days on his unique print making processes, using painstaking techniques to create a print that is to his liking and incredibly high standards.

“His work is distinctive in every way. He is a seer, and his images are so atmospheric in their make-up, the viewer finds themselves being picked up and transported elsewhere.

“We’re beyond proud to show such a unique collection of what we consider to be an unparallelled showcase of creative and technical ability within his field.”