Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey is most famous for writing The Beast with Five Fingers, which horror buffs will know from its classic Hollywood film adaptation, made a decade after the writer’s death. Here Ruth looks at a lesser-known story in the archive, with its roots deep in Harvey’s own traumatic life.

‘When is a ghost story not a ghost story? Maybe it’s when the future haunts the present. In the ‘uncanny stories’ of William Fryer Harvey (1885-1937) warnings of the future are a repeating idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Leeds to a Quaker family, Harvey – whose 140th anniversary falls this year – was educated in private schools, took a degree at Balliol College Oxford, before training as a medic. His studies were interrupted by both his own poor health and the outbreak of the Great War. He volunteered for one of the Friends’ Society’s ambulance units and embarked for France in 1914. In 1917, he returned to Leeds to complete his medical studies and enlisted as a naval surgeon.

WF Harvey, who was born in Leeds.

Harvey showed considerable courage in his new role. In February 1918, he went aboard a seriously damaged torpedo boat to assist with rescue efforts of a stoker trapped by the arm by machinery in the boiler room. The boat was in imminent danger of sinking, but Harvey went to his aid, amputated his arm in a room filled with fumes, and saved him. Harvey was decorated for this act of bravery, but his health was seriously affected by the oil fumes.

In Leeds University Verse 1914-1924, Harvey’s poetry can be found alongside a starry roll-call of the University’s ‘lost generation’: art historian and philosopher Herbert Read, writer and journalist Storm Jameson – and J.R.R. Tolkien, another reluctant combatant whose later life was marked by the horrors he experienced in the War.

Harvey spent the rest of his life seeking health and writing a variety of creepy stories, novels and articles about writing and adult education. By 1920 he was forced into early retirement from his work in adult education. We know that wartime experiences haunted many returning men. Harvey’s 1928 story, ‘Ghosts and Jossers’ suggests that they were haunted even before the facts of the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One summer in the pre-war period three schoolboys shelter from a rainstorm in a dark tower which ominously sticks ‘out like a helmet spike’ from a hilltop. They don’t know this yet, but German officers wore spiked helmets in 1914. They joke with each other and even propose a little light graffiti to add what is already on the tower’s walls as an addition to ‘the roll of honour’ – another ominous phrase – it already contains.

And then a stranger appears, also sheltering from the rain.

He offers them cigarettes (these were different times) and proposes a word game called Ghosts and Jossers to while away the time. Players spell out words, a letter at a time. If a word is completed, the speaker of the last letter ‘dies’ and becomes a ghost. Jossers are the winners.

The boys are each defeated by words that for them have no meaning, but which are distressingly resonant for Harvey’s 1928 readers. When the stranger leaves, one of the boys completes the graffitied ‘roll of honour’ with their names and the word that ‘killed’ them the game.

OLIVER PHILIPS PHILIPS CORONEL

ALEXANDER IRVINGE BLACK GALLIPOLLI

WILLIAM FREDERICK WOOLLEY MESOPOTAMIA

Coronel was the first major sea battle of the Great War in November 1914, off the coast of Chile. It ended in humiliating defeat for the British Fleet. Gallipoli is better known to modern readers as a major land defeat for the Entente Powers which cost over 250,000 lives between 1915 and 1916. Mesopotamia, now largely Iraq, was the site of the humiliating Fall of Kut in 1916 where British and Indian forces were defeated by the Turks. In all three of these theatres of war, there was strong evidence of logistical incompetence which led to significant loss of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summers between 1900 and 1910, three schoolboys could not have known any of this. The readers of 1928 were only too knowing. And who was the stranger?

The boys guess that he might be a bishop, plutocrat or a lawyer – each a representative of the powers, religious and secular, that will throw away their lives.’