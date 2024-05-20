Care worker Michelle gears up for 24-hour chariry cycle ride

By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 11:16 BST
A carer at the Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home in Stamford Bridge, York will put the ‘fun’ into ‘fundraising’ with a 24-hour static cycle ride to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Homes Residents Fund on Tuesday, May 28.

Michelle Bishop, a care practioner in the home, will take part in the 24-hour static cycle and will be welcoming members of the community to join her throughout the day.

Children from the Muddy Boots Nursery and local cyclists will be there and there will be live entertainment through the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emma Smith, general manager at the Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home, said: “Everyone at Stamford Bridge Beaumont is keen to show Michelle our support on her endeavour, especially the residents who enjoy taking part and showing their support for our community initiative.

Michelle (centre) will be pedalling for 24 hours to raise money for good causesMichelle (centre) will be pedalling for 24 hours to raise money for good causes
Michelle (centre) will be pedalling for 24 hours to raise money for good causes

"The Alzheimer’s Society is a great cause that helps many people in need and is a cause which is very close to the hearts of all our staff and residents, and we are really proud of Michelle to be undertaking this challenge. Thank you to everyone who donated so far!”

Related topics:Stamford BridgeYorkAlzheimer's SocietyEmma Smith