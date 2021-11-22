The show features three resellers from Yorkshire as auctioneer Kevin Duala incites six teams into his warehouse where they compete to buy pallets of good for the best price - and then hope to sell them on for a high profit.

The twist comes as the teams don't know whether what they are buying is brand new retail stock, vintage gems or unsellable damaged good.

The show, which has been made by Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios, is attempting to latch on to the popularity of the online sales boom following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Friends Josh Grace, 27, and Kujy Abbott, 33, from Dewsbury. (Credit: Daisybeck Studios)

It will run every weekday at 5.30pm until December 10.

In the first episode of the series, Ben Farrow from Beverley, who works by day as an emergency services worker and by night sells vintage clothing online, stars in the show. Ben will appear throughout the series.

The 29-year-old, who used to work for River Island and fell out of love with face to face retail during lockdown, is now making money in his spare time by using his fashion knowledge to sell online.

The contestants on the show with host Kevin Duala. (Credit: Daisybeck Studios)

In the first episode, we see three pallets sold off - themed around mens' fashion, 70s kitsch and bikes.

Ben said: “I was really excited about the men’s fashion as it was right up my street.

“I’m really excited to be involved in the show and the first episode was great for me. It’s been really good to meet the other resellers and to compete against each other. My strategy was to bid for things I knew I could confidently sell on.”

Two other Yorkshire resellers are one team - friends Josh Grace, 27, and Kujy Abbott, 33, from Dewsbury, who appear on the show from Friday (Nov 26) when they are bidding on children’s clothing, football and stag and hens night items.

Kevin Duala will present the show (Credit: Daisybeck Studios)

Josh added: ”I’m really excited to be on the show. Our strategy was to just go with the flow and do the best we could and we loved the experience.”

Auctioneer Kevin Duala said: “It’s going to be great fun."