Bradford actor Natalie Anderson says she “had a little tear” as she stepped on to the Coronation Street cobbles for her new role as Danielle Silverton, the long-time wife of Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

Natalie, who is ambassador for women’s employment charity Smart Works Leeds, joined the Corrie cast this week when she appeared beside scaffolder Theo, to the dismay of unlucky-in-love Todd (Gareth Pierce), who had been hoping that he had finally found his dream man.

Viewers saw Theo admitting to Todd that he has been married for 19 years but has known all his life that he’s gay.

Actor and presenter Natalie is no stranger to TV soaps and drama series, having started as Stella Davenport in the medical drama The Royal from 2005 to 2008 and Alicia Metcalfe in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale from 2010 to 2015, and as undercover police officer DS Lexi Calder in Hollyoaks from 2021 to 2022.

Smart Works Leeds Ambassador Natalie Anderson at a Smart Works Leeds Fashion as a Force for Good Ball, Roth Read Photography

She was recently seen in Netflix drama Fool Me Once and starred in the feature film Memory alongside Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci.

Natalie says: “Coronation Street is an institution and especially if you’re a northerner like me, it’s part of the fabric of our upbringing. I’m not going to lie, I did have a little tear when I started as I felt an immense sense of pride walking around the sets where so many incredible actors and characters have gone before. It’s also lovely to be working with ITV who I’ve spent so many years with throughout my career, it’s been wonderful to see so many familiar faces. I’m having the loveliest time.”

“Danielle is such a brilliant character. I’m so thrilled to be playing her. She’s a deeply layered woman and it’s been wonderful to explore some of those layers as I’ve gone on this journey with her. She’s also a bit of a shapeshifter so you never really know what you’re going to get and I’ve absolutely loved playing that.”

A regular guest presenter on ITV Daytime, Natalie has her own online fashion, beauty and wellbeing platform called The Capsule, which has a strong focus on women’s mental health. Her podcasts The Capsule in Conversation have featured discussions on peri-menopause, menopause, depression, anxiety, motherhood and career, with guests including Jo Elvin, Liz Earle, Denise Van Outen, Lisa Snowden and Shirley Ballas.

Natalie is ambassador and advocate for women's employment charity Smart Works Leeds.

Natalie hosted the Smart Works Leeds Fashion as a Force for Good Ball last November with Christine Talbot, and has been a champion of Smart Works Leeds since it opened its doors in 2019. She became ambassador for the charity, which is based at Mabgate Mills close to Leeds city centre, in 2022, and said: “Female empowerment and women’s health and wellbeing are topics that are incredibly important to me.

“I was raised by a young working mother whose sheer tenacity and drive to succeed inspired me into the workplace at a very young age. She taught me the importance of financial freedom and the impact it can have on a woman’s self worth and confidence.