Game of Thrones prequel star Matt Smith spotted in Peak District as film crews descend on village

Film crews in Castleton.

Reporter Steven Ross saw the actor, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon, in Castleton.

A large film crew and horses were also present in the picturesque village.

Steven spoke to crew members at the old war memorial in Castleton but they said they had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Derbyshire is a popular area for filming.

Another source said they had been told that locals had ‘encountered an 80-strong film crew on the old Mam Tor Road’.

He said: “They think they’ve picked the Peak District as the new New Zealand for next Game of Thrones series.”

A one-way system has also been in place in the village to get plant lorries through as filming continues.

House of the Dragon is the prequel to Game of Thrones, coming to HBO and HBO Max.

Cast and crew have been seen filming in the Castleton area.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, the series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen at the height of its power.

Matt Smith is probably best-known for playing the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who and Prince Philip in the Netflix series The Crown.