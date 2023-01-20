Great British Menu returns to BBC Two this year and will involve four chefs from the North East of England including York chef Will Lockwood.

Great British Menu will start off with the North East heats which stretches from Yorkshire and the Humber to Northumberland. The first episode will air on Tuesday, January 31 on BBC Two at 8pm.

Four chefs will be cooking up a storm to compete for the winning spot: Gareth Bartram from Grimsby, who is the head chef at Winteringham Fields in Scunthorpe, Will Lockwood, head chef at York’s Michelin star restaurant Roots, Cal Byerley from Northumberland, who is the seasonal chef behind Pine and Rory Welch from Newcastle, the head chef at Träkol.

The show will be hosted by chef and TV presenter Andi Oliver and judges, Michelin starred chef Tom Kerridge with a total of three stars, restaurateur and broadcaster Nisha Katona and comedian and foodie Ed Gamble.

Great British Menu host and judges: Andi Oliver, Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge. (Pic credit: BBC)

Great British Menu 2023 episode 1 preview

This year’s competition will be inspired by Paddington’s 65th birthday and a celebration of British animation and illustration.

Veteran and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett OBE will be the judge in the first episode, tasting the canapes; the scoring process depends on how well the chefs do with the starter and the fish.

The series will be spread across nine weeks and competing for the top spot are the four chefs who will be serving up a vegan starter and a fish course.

The starter and dishes this year are a creative interpretation of the theme with stop motion animation classic, The Clangers involving a watercress velour to conjure up the nourishing green soup of the Soup Dragons; a mushroom broth served with barbecued lion’s mane mushrooms and fresh tin loaf inspired by North East author and illustrator Kyle Dixon and her magical world of mushrooms adventure series; a potato and truffle spiral with Jerusalem artichoke puree - a tribute to The Cribs’ animated music video ‘Mirror Kissers’, and a celebration of Hartlepool cartoonist Reg Smythe’s Andy Capp in the form of a rich broth enriched with local stout and grains served with a cap.

But which one will win? Only time will tell.

Who is York chef Will Lockwood?

Will began his career at the Black Swan at Oldstead in 2014, where he worked as a demi chef de partie.

He stayed with Tommy Banks and his team, climbing his way up to head chef in 2017 and then moved to Black Swan’s sister restaurant Roots in 2021, where he remains until now.

His culinary style is creative, modern and produce-focussed, using food predominantly grown on the Bank’s family farm, supplemented by local suppliers and ancestral techniques to help keep it alive.

