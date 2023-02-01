Great British Menu returns to BBC Two this year with three remaining chefs from the North East of England including York chef Will Lockwood.

Three remaining chefs will be cooking up a storm to compete for the winning spot including Will Lockwood, head chef at York’s Michelin star restaurant Roots.

The show host is chef and TV presenter Andi Oliver and judges are Michelin starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur and broadcaster Nisha Katona, Angela Hartnett and comedian and foodie Ed Gamble.

Great British Menu host and judges: Andi Oliver, Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge. (Pic credit: BBC)

Great British Menu 2023 episode 2 preview

The three remaining north east chefs are halfway into their heat and the pressure is intense. They will again each serve up a unique take on the brief celebrating British animation and illustration, inspired by Paddington’s 65th birthday.

For mains, one of the chefs will take inspiration from the Terrible Tudors and Horrible Histories. This comes with a Tudor-style mulled wine jelly castle. Another chef is honouring the graphic novel series Heartstopper by Alice Oseman and there is a Funnybones dish, inspired by the Ahlberg illustrations, with parkin wishbone. Which dish will impress veteran judge Angela Hartnett the most?

Once the judging on mains is over, presenter Andi Oliver will ask the chefs to prepare a pre-dessert or palate cleanser. Angela will be required to blind taste and drink them and they will be used in the event of tie to decide who will go home. There will be a Victoria sponge with sorbet centre inspired by the Mole’s obsession with cake in Charlie Mackesy’s illustration of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse. There will also be a pre-dessert inspired by Wallace’s favourite cheese in a Wensleydale parfait sandwiched in a ginger cracker, and a dish inspired by comic book heroine Ivy the Terrible.

Another dish will commemorate Quentin Blake’s illustrations of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, with peach-centred cheesecake, woodruff lady bug, and lemon verbena glow worm. Whilst the other dish will be inspired by Dapo Adeola’s illustrated book Look Up, with a multi-flavoured phoenix meteor shower creation, and there is an ode to the visual impact of popular computer game Worms.

Who is York chef Will Lockwood?

Will began his career at the Black Swan at Oldstead in 2014, where he worked as a demi chef de partie.

He stayed with Tommy Banks and his team, climbing his way up to head chef in 2017 and then moved to Black Swan’s sister restaurant Roots in 2021, where he remains until now.

His culinary style is creative, modern and produce-focussed, using food predominantly grown on the Bank’s family farm, supplemented by local suppliers and ancestral techniques to help keep it alive.