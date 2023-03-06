The former Apprentice contestant and winner of the 2022 series, Harpreet Kaur from Bradford, will be appearing on the BBC One quiz show Celebrity Mastermind.

Harpreet Kaur impressed judge and tycoon Sir Alan Sugar last year when she sailed through the series and went on to win the show. The prize from the show is £250,000, which she used to build her own empire, the Yorkshire-based dessert emporium Oh So Yum.

There are branches based in Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford and the business has been booming ever since. It was previously titled Barni’s World, named after her niece, and according to Harpreet, there were only a handful of other companies doing a similar thing before her company took off.

As well as selling sweets, desserts and cookies, the business also caters for major events including weddings, baby showers and product launches.

Harpreet Kaur. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Her journey since winning the BBC show has been, in her own words, ‘a complete whirlwind’; on top of her business being a rousing success, she has also made an appearance on This Morning and presented on the British Soap Awards 2022.

Now she is set to appear on the BBC quiz show Celebrity Mastermind alongside radio presenter Jayne Middlemiss, comedian Neil Delamere and TV presenter Amar Latif.

Celebrity Mastermind presenter Clive Myrie will shine a spotlight on the Yorkshire entrepreneur in another episode of the show this weekend.

The episode will air on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5.40pm.

