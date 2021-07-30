Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James May will be hosting the new episode of The Grand Tour.

Jeremy Clarkson is back with his two co-presenters, Richard Hammond and James May for the newest series of The Grand Tour.

What is the episode about?

This episode is a lockdown special where Jeremy, Richard and James will inspect American cars from the 1970s to find out why they were never made popular in Britain.

Petrolheads will watch with interest as the three presenters get behind the wheel of a Cadillac Coupe de Ville, a Lincoln Continental and Buick Riviera while surrounded by beautiful Scottish landscapes. They will also look at the worst Soviet and American cars ever made.

The trio will find themselves homeless in the Highlands following a string of catastrophic events, they will be modifying cars and journey over to the Outer Hebrides for one of their most difficult challenges they have ever faced.

Another exciting adventure during the much-anticipated episode is when they are at the far out areas of Scotland where they have to build a makeshift floating bridge across the Hebridean sea that is strong enough to hold their body weight as they venture onwards to their final destination.

When will the first episode air?

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown episode will air at midnight tonight (July 30) on Amazon Prime, which means that viewers will need to have an Amazon Prime membership. Alternatively, viewers can sign up for a free 30-day trial, but will need to cancel before being charged.

When was the episode filmed?

It was filmed across 10 days in October 2020. It was originally meant to be filmed in Russia, but due to the pandemic, they filmed it in Edinburgh instead.