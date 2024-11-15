Here are some TV highlights coming up in the days ahead from Saturday, November 16, including I’m A Celebrity, The Listeners and Return to Paradise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moonflower Murders (Saturday 16/11/24, BBC One, 9.15pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

It’s BBC One and it’s Saturday night – a time for lavish shiny floor shows, chat and… murder? It might not sound quite right, but it’s not a completely alien concept.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be back presenting I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The recent US series Apples Never Fall looked as if it was going to feature a nasty death, but it turned out to be a red herring. However, the Irish thriller series Kin featured more than its fair share of blood and gore and popped up on Saturday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year a rather cosier entry in the crime genre featured in the slot too. Magpie Murders, which was originally a BritBox production, was based on the first in a series of novels by the prolific Anthony Horowitz, who also adapted it for the small screen.

For the uninitiated, Lesley Manville took the lead role, playing Susan Ryeland, a book editor who, in the present day, investigates the death of famous but obnoxious author Anthony Conway after he dies, leaving his latest novel unfinished. Conway appears to have taken his life, but Susan isn’t convinced that’s what happened. Luckily for her, his fictional detective, 1950s-set Atticus Pund, is around to lend her a hand.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a crime show like it with a strong female lead treading the line between reality and fiction as she fights to uncover the truth,” claimed executive producer Jill Green ahead of it screening. But as she’s also Horowitz’s wife, you’d expect her to be enthusiastic.

The real proof of the show’s success is how well it went down with viewers, who have grown accustomed to being thrilled by the writer’s work, which includes creating Foyle’s War and writing episodes of both Agatha Christie’s Poirot and Midsomer Murders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made a cameo appearance in Magpie Murders, and was on set again for its sequel, Moonflower Murders, which sees Manville return to play Susan, with Tim McMullan and Daniel Mays back as fictional (or is he?) detective Pund and a hapless police officer respectively.

“I’ve been watching the filming of Moonflower Murders with joy,” says its author. “We’re back with the same cast, but this time we’ve got a whole new box of tricks to present as literary editor Susan Ryeland untangles another book within a book and another series of unfathomable murders. I can’t wait to show it to our audience.”

Susan has now taken the plunge and moved to Crete to be with her long-term boyfriend Andreas. However, she can’t settle after reading about a murder that took place at a British country hotel eight years earlier, and which served as inspiration for another of Anthony Conway’s novels.

A young woman, Cecily Treherne, who helps run the place, is convinced that the wrong man was accused of the crime – and now she’s disappeared. Can Susan, with help from Atticus, find out what has happened to Cecily and, in the process, whether her hunch about the murder is right?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Gatiss, Rosalie Craig and Adrian Rawlings are among the guest stars joining in the time-hopping adventure.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! (Sunday 17/11/2024, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The “modern equivalent of the stocks”, as one critic has described it, is back for its 24th run. And although it doesn’t look like there’ll be a controversial politician like Matt Hancock or Nigel Farage in the I’m a Celebrity… camp this year, there should be a fair few celebrities with their own agendas.

Although the line-up won’t be fully confirmed until tonight’s opening show, the headline name is rumoured to be Coleen Rooney, who would be entering two years on from the climax of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ court battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old Merseysider is apparently getting paid more than the £1.5million Farage received last year, and in exchange, the show’s producers will be hoping that she spills the beans on life with husband Wayne, as well as her epic fallout with fellow football WAG Rebekah Vardy, who appeared on I’m a Celeb back in 2017.

Meanwhile, X Factor judge and former N-Dubz star Tulisa is said to be making her TV comeback in the jungle. After her recent battle with Bell’s palsy, she may be hoping to revive her career via exposure on the show.

Aged 63, former featherweight boxer and promotor Barry McGuigan could the oldest star in the jungle this year. He previously mocked fellow fighter Amir Khan for failing a grim Bushtucker Trial, so it may be interesting to see if he fares any better.

According to reports, the Rev Richard Coles has also signed up to appear, and the former BBC radio host and Strictly star should have a fair few tales to tell from his wild days as a pop star with the Communards during the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumour has it, Love Island beauty Maura Higgins has bagged a place in the jungle – but will she be “raging” at leaving her boyfriend Pete Wicks behind in Blighty? Maura could be joined by internet personality, social media influencer and presenter GK Barry, who has built up a huge fanbase from her viral interviews.

Should he turn up, Danny Jones would be the second member of McFly to appear on the reality show after bandmate Dougie Poynter won it in 2011. He is said to be joined by former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, Loose Women star and Sun columnist Jane Moore, Radio 1’s Dean McCullough, and fellow DJ and former Strictly star Melvin Odoom.

If the rumours are correct, the line-up will be completed by Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who was due to fly in last year but had to pull out after undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery.

What we do know is that Ant and Dec will be presenting I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! live from Australia every night this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be making their usual quips and jokes as the stars get to know their new campmates, and tackle the dreaded the Bushtucker Trials in the hope of winning enough stars/meals to feed camp and keep spirits high.

If the ITV1 coverage isn’t enough for hardcore fans, they can head over to ITV2 where Joel Dommett, Kemi Rogers and reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson will be presenting companion show I’m a Celebrity… Unpacked (10.45pm).

They’ll be dissecting and discussing everything that is happening Down Under, whether the campmates are eating witchery grubs and marsupial anuses, or falling out over who is collecting firewood or cleaning out the dunny.

They’ll also be looking to see which celebrity is coming across best. That will decide who stays in the show the longest, and whose reputation will be enhanced or worsened by their brave jungle appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Watkins & Lady Jane Grey: A Tower of London Special (Monday 18/11/24, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

When the makers of Channel 5’s popular documentary series The Tower of London were looking for a narrator, they couldn’t have made a better choice than Jason Watkins.

Not only is he a Bafta-winning actor whose credits include The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, The Crown and McDonald & Dodds, but he also believes he may have a family connection to the famous landmark.

Jason believes he could be related to famed Tudor Lieutenant of the Tower Sir John Brydges, the royal courtier responsible for overseeing the imprisonment and execution of England’s shortest reigning Queen: Lady Jane Grey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The great-granddaughter of Henry VII, she had a reputation for being one of the most learned young women in England. In June 1553, her dying cousin, Edward VI, wrote a will nominating her to be his replacement on the throne, removing his sisters, Mary and Elizabeth, from the line of succession.

Following his death, Jane was proclaimed Queen on July 10, but just nine days later, the Privy Council declared Mary to be the monarch, and Jane was accused of treason. She was executed in February 1554, and while there is some confusion surrounding her birth date, it is generally agreed that she was aged between just 16 and 17 years old.

Now, with the help of acclaimed historian Tracy Borman, Jason is finding out more about the potential link, as well as the tragic story of Lady Jane Grey.

It turns out that Sir John Brydges might not be Jason’s only notably relative. There’s also a family legend that he’s connected to Jane Austen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, while Tracy is investigating the actor’s family tree, she also tries to find out if he really is linked to the author of Pride and Prejudice.

It’s a journey that takes Jason and Tracy from the Tower of London to Jane Austen’s house and the stately grounds of Sudeley Castle in the Cotswold, and also unearths a cast of characters stretching back over 500 years.

Jason says: “After seven years of being the voice of Channel 5’s Inside the Tower of London, this new documentary series will see me make my most personal connection to the Tower of London yet. I was blown away with the unexpected discoveries and I can’t wait to see them play out on screen.”

Viewers can hear more from Jason and Tracy on Thursday, when Inside the Tower of London returns for a new series. It’s a time of transition for the landmark, as new Chief Yeoman Warder Rob Fuller and Yeoman Gaoler Clive Towell adjust to their roles, and much-loved Ravenmaster Chris Skaife bids farewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first episode also finds Tracy learning more about Jane Boleyn. History has often painted her as a schemer who helped to bring about the downfall of two queens – her sister-in-law Anne Boleyn, and Henry VIII’s fifth wife, Catherine Howard.

However, Tracy’s research offers a different interpretation of Jane’s actions. Rather than being a manipulator was she just trying her to best to survive in the court of a famously paranoid monarch?

The Listeners (Tuesday 19/11/24, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

If you’ve ever found yourself asking ‘what’s that noise?’, only to be met by blank looks, then the intriguing drama The Listeners should strike a chord. Rebecca Hall leads the cast as Claire, an English teacher who notices a low, humming sound that no one else can hear.

It seems innocuous at first, but when Claire can’t find the source of the noise and tests rule out a medical explanation, it starts to interfere with her daily life. It also creates tension with her husband, Paul (Prasanna Puwanarajah), and daughter, Ashley (Mia Tharia).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then discovers that someone else is bothered by the sound – her student, Kyle (Ollie West). It’s the beginning of an intense friendship that will eventually lead them to a charismatic couple, Jo (Gayle Rankin) and Omar (Amr Waked), who believe that being able to hear ‘the Hum’ isn’t a curse but a gift.

It’s an idea that certainly resonated with Rebecca, whose impressive (and varied) CV includes Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Prestige, The BFG and Godzilla vs. Kong.

She says: “Before even reading the scripts, I was keen to join The Listeners. It was such an odd premise where there are so many possibilities, and that was a draw for me.”

Luckily, reading the scripts made her even keener. “What I really enjoyed about the scripts is that it explores a mystery that is located in someone’s subjective experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the rest of the world if there is no way to prove an experience a person is claiming to go through the conclusion is to brand them as crazy. For Claire, a subjective experience is happening, and she is desperately hunting for answers. This throws up the question of how do you prove something that is subjective or that is felt.”

She adds: “It’s like colour, everyone experiences it differently. If a member of a family starts to experience something that everyone else in the family doesn’t, it becomes alienating and pernicious. Slowly The Hum becomes more and more dangerous and wreaks havoc.”

That may sound extreme, but Rebecca believes that many people will relate to the frustration of not being taken seriously. She says: “It was very interesting to think about how people treat women’s experiences or how people listen to a woman when she says she is going through something difficult and ultimately in pain. How it’s met with disbelief, minimised or shifted in some way, that’s explored a lot in The Listeners.”

The desire to find someone who understands can leave someone vulnerable to manipulation, which is another theme in the series. Rebecca says: “The show to me isn’t about ‘cults’, it’s much more interesting than that. As it’s more about the people who are susceptible to them. Often, it’s the people you least expect. It’s the people who are smart and have their head screwed on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If that’s all starting to sound a little heavy, the actress points out that viewers may find themselves getting swept up by The Listeners, even if they are sceptical to start with.

“It’s entertaining and I hope that the audience go on the journey that Claire goes on and into a land of extreme beliefs that you wouldn’t have expected someone to believe at the beginning.”

After the Party (Wednesday 20/11/24, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Is Shetland not floating your boat, but you’re nevertheless in the mood for dark drama and intrigue?

If so, you’re in luck because Channel 4 has snapped up the rights to broadcast After the Party, a six-part drama that’s already been shown in its native New Zealand, where it’s received a mountain of acclaim. In fact, one of the nation’s biggest pop culture websites, The Spinoff, described it as ‘the best TV drama we’ve ever made’. Strong words indeed, but can the show live up to the epithet?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that it stars and was co-created by one of the country’s most popular actresses, Robyn Malcolm, with writer Dianne Taylor by her side, certainly bodes well.

Malcolm is a famous face in New Zealand thanks to roles in local soap Shortland Street and comedy crime drama Outrageous Fortune, not to mention a wealth of other stage and screen credits. Like Penny Wilding, the character she plays in After the Party, Malcolm is a straight-talking, no-nonsense person who stands up for what she believes in – even if it causes her personal harm.

For instance, in 2010, she led a group of fellow thespians in a fight for better conditions on The Hobbit movies, which she claims led to her being blacklisted: “I lost work after that, there’s no doubt,” she told The Guardian earlier this year.

Like Penny, she’s also an environmentalist and mother, but whether her alter ego would push herself as physically as Malcolm did on set (she tore her MCL ligament during a kayaking scene) remains to be seen. When we first meet Penny, she’s married to Phil (Peter Mullan), but that soon changes when she becomes convinced she’s spotted him behave inappropriately with a drunken minor at his birthday party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny immediately calls Phil out, but he denies it, and nobody else believes her – even the supposed victim states she’s made a mistake. She refuses to back down, however, and after she and Phil divorce, he works overseas for five years, eventually returning to see their daughter Grace and their grandson Walt.

The intervening period hasn’t mellowed Penny or made her consider that she could be wrong. So when Phil reappears, old wounds are reopened, and Penny risks alienating herself from her friends and family by continuing her quest to see what she feels is justice done. But is she right to do so, or has she made a terrible error?

Some critics have fallen over themselves to deliver plaudits, and to point out that not only are the characters completely human and believable, but that the plot keeps viewers wondering to the very end about what Penny really did witness. Expect to be on the edge of your seat throughout – and for numerous trophies to head the show’s way at next year’s awards season.

“We’re thrilled that Channel 4 will be the UK home of After the Party,” states Polly Scates, Channel 4’s Head of Acquisitions. “Full of twists, turns and stunning performances, this important series is sure to keep audiences guessing and stay with them long after the final episode.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Colosseum with Dan Snow (Thursday 21/11/2024, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Last Friday, one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year was released in cinemas.

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, the sequel to the director’s 2000 blockbuster, follows Lucius (Paul Mescal), the former heir to the Roman Empire and son of Russell Crowe’s Maximus and Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who becomes a gladiator after his home is invaded by the Roman army led by Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal).

Lucius seeks revenge against Acacius and fights as a gladiator for Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former slave who plots to overthrow the emperors Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the centre of Gladiator II (and its predecessor) is an iconic building that, to this day, remains one of the most recognisable in the world.

Built 2,000 years ago, Rome’s Colosseum is a must-see sight if you’re visiting the Eternal City.

One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the Flavian Amphitheatre was built in the 1st century CE at the behest of the emperors of the Flavian dynasty, and was used to stage animal hunts and gladiatorial games.

A symbol of the splendour of the empire, the Colosseum has changed its appearance and its function over the centuries, and today it is a monument to Roman art and ingenuity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this timely two-part special, Dan Snow investigates the real story of the Colosseum.

As he separates fact from fiction, the historian discovers which Emperor ordered it, how the Romans built it in just 10 years, and the high price paid by those forced to work on the project.

He begins in 69AD, with the city of Rome in a mess after the disastrous rule of Emperor Nero. But, out of the fires, a huge building rose unlike any across the entire Empire.

This new super stadium would sit right at the heart of Rome, so the new emperor, Vespasian, needed the very best builders to make it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan ventures deep into the caverns beneath Rome that were hollowed out as slaves quarried the vast quantities of rock needed to build the Colosseum.

This included a powder that could be turned into a key ingredient – Roman concrete.

To further explore the design of the Colosseum, Dan joins fans at a modern football match at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

This state-of-the-art stadium is remarkably similar to the Colosseum, from the uninterrupted views of the action to the wide entrances that literally ‘vomit’ the crowd in and out of the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next, the presenter discovers the truth about the famous warriors who fought in the arena, much like Lucius and Maximus in the Gladiator films.

While the Colosseum was rising, the fighters were honing their craft, and Dan visits one of their training centres, the Ludus Magnus, where the gladiators, who were also mostly slaves, perfected their violent skills.

Despite all the preparations, the opening games were almost a disaster – Emperor Vespasian died, leaving his son, Titus, to complete the controversial project.

Dan explores the opening games and the fight that started it all: two of Rome’s most famous gladiators slugging it out for hours before the baying crowds. Exhausted, they turned to the emperor to decide their fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Were the gladiators, and the brand-new arena, given the thumbs up or thumbs down?

Return to Paradise (Friday 22/11/24, BBC1, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Death in Paradise is undoubtedly one of the BBC’s biggest hits. Not only is the Caribbean-based detective drama still going strong after 13 years (we’ll soon be getting a Christmas special featuring new leading man Don Gilet, followed by a full series in 2025), but it’s also given us two spin-offs.

Beyond Paradise began airing in 2023 and follows former Death in Paradise favourite Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) as he solves crimes in the picturesque but less sunny climes of Devon.

And tonight sees the start of Return to Paradise, which features a new character DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), although a familiar face may be making a cameo appearance…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mackenzie is an Australian ex-pat who’s made a name for herself in the London Metropolitan Police Service, working under former Saint Marie resident, Detective Inspector Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon).

However, when she’s accused of falsifying evidence, she reluctantly returns Down Under to join the police force in her hometown of Dolphin Cove.

Working with Mooney isn’t the only thing that links Mackenzie to the original series. Like DIs Richard Poole, Humphrey Goodman and Neville Parker before her, she feels like a fish out of water, even though she grew up there.

Leading lady Anna explains: “Mackenzie is forced to return to her childhood home, where she does not want to be. She battles against community, emotion, love, and friendship – all things that we as human beings need; but she thinks she doesn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So that’s where a lot of the drama and comedy comes from – and from her being placed back in the community that she left six years ago in quite extreme circumstances.”

Anna adds: “She left someone at the altar. It’s no small thing to have to return to that, and she brings home with her a great sense of guilt. She’s pushing against all the emotions that being back home brings up – old places, memories, and relationships. She’s trying to push them down, but they have a habit of coming back up, don’t they?”

However, while there may be similarities to the original series, the new detective drama will also have a character all of its own.

Anna says: “Return to Paradise is in the wheelhouse of Death in Paradise. It has to be because that show’s so fantastic, it is such a phenomenon. In a way, it’s quite overwhelming to step into those shoes. I think audiences can expect the spirit of what they love in Guadeloupe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there’s something about the Australian way of life, accent and landscape that is so different and informs the story. So, there are a lot of differences too. One is that I’m a woman, but there’s the cheek and a charm of the original that I really hope we’ve captured.”