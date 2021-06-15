Line of Duty and Bridgerton - which was filmed in Yorkshire - lead way in TV Choice Award nominations

Netflix’s mega-hit Bridgerton, which has scenes filmed in Yorkshire, scored three nominations, including best new drama award.

The show features Castle Howard as Clyvedon Castle, the Duke of Hastings’ family estate and the scenic village of Coneysthorpe features as Clyvedon.

The show’s breakthrough stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are up for best actor and actress respectively.

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page in a scene filmed at Castle Howard. (Credit: Netflix)

Line of Duty, BBC’s crime series also scored four nominations – including for best drama award.

Its stars were also recognised with Vicky McClure up for best actress and Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar going head-to-head for best actor.

Disney+ shows WandaVision and The Mandalorian are nominated for best family drama alongside Call The Midwife and Casualty.

Olly Alexander is nominated for best actor for playing Ritchie Tozer in It’s A Sin, which is also up for best new drama.

The Crown and Unforgotten complete the best drama category while Olivia Colman and Nicola Walker are up for best actress.

Once again, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will battle it out for the best soap award.

Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant and Dec go head-to-head with Taskmaster, Gogglebox and long-standing rival Graham Norton for best entertainment show.

ITV’s daytime favourites Loose Women and This Morning will look to land best daytime show over Pointless, while in the talent show category The Masked Singer takes on Strictly Come Dancing.