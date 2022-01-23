Hollywood superstars such as Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke are in Leeds today to shoot the latest Marvel production.
Preparation has been getting underway for a number of days in West Yorkshire for the shooting to begin. A number of roads are closed in Leeds city centre, while a set has been created at The Piece Hall in Halifax.
The series is due to be shot in Leeds today (Jan 23) before moving across to The Piece Hall for the rest of the week.
The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.
A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.
The plot features a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth.
Currently there is no confirmed date for its release.
- Filming is beginning in Leeds city centre today
- Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke are in attendance
- A number of roads have been closed in the city centre
Disruption kept to a minimum
Disruption has been kept to a minimum for businesses in the city centre, but there are security guards working to stop people going down some streets.
Cast members waiting in between scenes
It’s a Leeds taxi, but not as you know it
It looks like whoever tweeted earlier about Leeds being turned into Russia was right.
This taxi has popped up on Russell Street - complete with Russian livery
But filming is going on outside the Tattu restaurant
There’s a very fancy looking car on the set at the moment!
Russia-esque?
It’s not THAT cold today, is it?