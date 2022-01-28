Jackson stayed overnight at The Manor House in Lindley, near Huddersfield, while shooting scenes for Marvel' s new Disney+ mini-series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall in Halifax.The Grade II-listed building only opened as a hotel in 2018 and has a fascinating history. It was built in 1820 for a local mill owner, James Nield Sykes, who ran Acre Mills. The Lindley Clock Tower was intended as an alarm call for his workers. The old mill building is now part of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

After the end of the textile age, the house was converted into a children's home called Fieldhead, but by 2014 was empty and derelict. In 2018, it re-opened after entrepreneur and interior designer Sara Presley spotted the shell while out running in the village. She invested a significant sum in restoration and it is now home to several bars and restaurants and is a popular wedding venue.

The team even managed to recruit a pastry chef trained at The Ritz in time for the hotel's opening.

Manor House, Lindley

Jackson was also happy to sample the local cuisine during the week-long Piece Hall filming bloc - he ate in Pride and Provenance, just round the corner from the Georgian cloth hall where James Nield Sykes would likely once have traded his wares. He was also pictured at pizzeria Da Sandro at Ainley Top and even visited down-to-earth steakhouse chain Miller & Carter's branch in Mirfield.

Jackson and his co-stars Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Ben Mendelsohn and Colbie Smulders have also filmed in Leeds city centre, where Jackson was seen popping into Kirkgate Market to order a chilli paneer wrap from Indian street food stall Manjit's Kitchen.

During his time in Leeds he is thought to have stayed at the Dakota in the city centre, though the hotel has not confirmed this.