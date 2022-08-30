Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Married At First Sight UK first appeared on our screens in 2015 and each season introduces a group of singles looking for love.

From 2015 to 2020 the show aired on Channel 4 and since 2021 the show has aired on E4. The popular show had a record-breaking success last year and now the show is back for a brand new and bigger series. It will be a longer season of 30 episodes.

What is Married At First Sight UK about?

This year's singles looking for love on Married At First Sight UK 2022. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The series follows a group of singles whose search for love and happily ever after quickly results in getting married to a complete stranger whom they will meet for the first time on their wedding day.

Couples are matched ‘scientifically’ by a panel of experts: Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

The couples meet mere minutes before they get married, once they’ve returned from their nuptials, they live together for a period of time, during which they meet at commitment ceremonies and will choose whether or not they will continue their relationship.

Last year’s couple Owen and Michelle became the first couple to celebrate their first wedding anniversary together.

When does MAFS UK air?

The first episode of series seven aired on Monday, August 29 at 9pm on E4.

The series will continue on Tuesday, August 30 at 9pm.

Married At First Sight UK 2022 is on four times a week from Monday to Thursday.

Who are the singles on MAFS UK?

These are the contestants appearing on this year’s show.

Name: Adrian

Age: 37

Job title: Digital designer

From: Manchester

Name: Duka

Age: 31

Job title: Recruitment HR co-ordinator

From: Birmingham

Name: George

Age: 40

Job title: Financial advisor

From: Worcester

Name: Jordan

Age: 29

Job title: Account manager

From: Darlington

Name: Kwame

Age: 42

Job title: Business consultant

From: London

Name: Pjay

Age: 31

Job title: Dancer/performer

From: Birmingham

Name: Richie

Age: 51

Job title: Sales advisor

From: Sheffield

Name: Thomas

Age: 31

Job title: Mental health care assistant

From: Liverpool

Name: April

Age: 32

Job title: Dress designer

From: London

Name: Chanita

Age: 29

Job title: Social worker

From: Derby

Name: Jenna

Age: 32

Job title: Zero waste shop owner

From: Blackpool

Name: Jess

Age: 31

Job title: Dental hygienist

From: Cambridgeshire

Name: Kasia

Age: 36

Job title: Businesswoman

From: London

Name: Lara

Age: 49

Job title: Waitress

From: Nottingham

Name: Whitney

Age: 31

Job title: PA

From: St Albans

Name: Zoe

Age: 30

Job title: Quantity surveyor