Married At First Sight UK 2022: What is MAFS UK about, when does the E4 show air and who are the singles appearing on the show?
The next series of Married At First Sight UK starts this week, 16 singles have been announced and one is from Yorkshire.
Married At First Sight UK first appeared on our screens in 2015 and each season introduces a group of singles looking for love.
From 2015 to 2020 the show aired on Channel 4 and since 2021 the show has aired on E4. The popular show had a record-breaking success last year and now the show is back for a brand new and bigger series. It will be a longer season of 30 episodes.
What is Married At First Sight UK about?
The series follows a group of singles whose search for love and happily ever after quickly results in getting married to a complete stranger whom they will meet for the first time on their wedding day.
Couples are matched ‘scientifically’ by a panel of experts: Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.
The couples meet mere minutes before they get married, once they’ve returned from their nuptials, they live together for a period of time, during which they meet at commitment ceremonies and will choose whether or not they will continue their relationship.
Last year’s couple Owen and Michelle became the first couple to celebrate their first wedding anniversary together.
When does MAFS UK air?
The first episode of series seven aired on Monday, August 29 at 9pm on E4.
The series will continue on Tuesday, August 30 at 9pm.
Married At First Sight UK 2022 is on four times a week from Monday to Thursday.
Who are the singles on MAFS UK?
These are the contestants appearing on this year’s show.
Name: Adrian
Age: 37
Job title: Digital designer
From: Manchester
Name: Duka
Age: 31
Job title: Recruitment HR co-ordinator
From: Birmingham
Name: George
Age: 40
Job title: Financial advisor
From: Worcester
Name: Jordan
Age: 29
Job title: Account manager
From: Darlington
Name: Kwame
Age: 42
Job title: Business consultant
From: London
Name: Pjay
Age: 31
Job title: Dancer/performer
From: Birmingham
Name: Richie
Age: 51
Job title: Sales advisor
From: Sheffield
Name: Thomas
Age: 31
Job title: Mental health care assistant
From: Liverpool
Name: April
Age: 32
Job title: Dress designer
From: London
Name: Chanita
Age: 29
Job title: Social worker
From: Derby
Name: Jenna
Age: 32
Job title: Zero waste shop owner
From: Blackpool
Name: Jess
Age: 31
Job title: Dental hygienist
From: Cambridgeshire
Name: Kasia
Age: 36
Job title: Businesswoman
From: London
Name: Lara
Age: 49
Job title: Waitress
From: Nottingham
Name: Whitney
Age: 31
Job title: PA
From: St Albans
Name: Zoe
Age: 30
Job title: Quantity surveyor
From: West Midlands