Actor Ben Mendelsohn and other Marvel stars have been spotted filming at Halifax’s famous Piece Hall. The Star Wars actor, 52, was all smiles as he arrived on the set of Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Friday. Emilia Clarke was also spotted earlier this week.
1. On set
Marvel has been filming in Yorkshire all week
2. All smiles
Emilia Clarke is all smiles on set
3. Fire crews
Hundreds of crew, a firefighter and a fire engine were seen on set and the building where filming was taking place was closed to members of the public.
4. Action scene
Grey smoke was sighted in the air in what appeared to be an action scene taking place inside.