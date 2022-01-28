Emilia Clarke grips hot water bottle as she films in Yorkshire
Marvel Cinematic Universe: Emilia Clarke and other stars spotted in Halifax as Secret Invasions filming continues

A number of famous stars were once again spotted in West Yorkshire as filming continues on the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe creation.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Friday, 28th January 2022, 2:28 pm

Actor Ben Mendelsohn and other Marvel stars have been spotted filming at Halifax’s famous Piece Hall. The Star Wars actor, 52, was all smiles as he arrived on the set of Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Friday. Emilia Clarke was also spotted earlier this week.

1. On set

Marvel has been filming in Yorkshire all week

2. All smiles

Emilia Clarke is all smiles on set

3. Fire crews

Hundreds of crew, a firefighter and a fire engine were seen on set and the building where filming was taking place was closed to members of the public.

4. Action scene

Grey smoke was sighted in the air in what appeared to be an action scene taking place inside.

