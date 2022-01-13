Marvel Studios has produced another installment for its collection: Secret Invasion.
The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.
A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.
There has been speculation that the series will be filmed in Piece Hall, Halifax.
What is the plot?
All we know so far is that a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth.
The series will be split up into six episodes.
The cast
Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the ‘lead villain’.
When will Secret Invasion be released?
Currently there is no confirmed date for its release.