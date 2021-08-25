Mel B to host episode of Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch broadcast from Leeds

Mel B will front the programme, which broadcasts from her hometown of Leeds, joined by popular football pundit Chris Kamara.

The singer will be on hosting duties on Friday, September 10.

Mel B’s Packed Lunch will feature celebrity guests, topical chat, real-life issues and consumer items, according to Channel 4.

Mel B, pictured at Venice Film Festival in June, will host an episode of Steph's Packed Lunch on Friday (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, said: “It’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to spice up lunchtime television. I’m also really proud to be part of Channel 4’s Black to Front Project, that’s something to really celebrate.”

Channel 4’s Black To Front Project sees the channel commissioning new shows and re-imagining some of its most popular existing ones to boost representation both in front of and behind the camera.

The channel said it wanted to “amplify black talent, stories, and voices by bringing them to the forefront on screen and off screen”.