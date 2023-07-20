Oppenheimer will be entering cinema screens this week and only a select few in Yorkshire will be presented in IMAX 70mm quality.

Oppenheimer is an epic biographical thriller film written and directed by Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020) filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and supporting stars include Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

The film follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who played an instrumental role in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project, and as such resulting in the Atomic Age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highly anticipated to be action-packed and suspenseful, people are looking for the best cinematic viewing experience to fully appreciate its visual effects. However, only a very few cinemas in Yorkshire are showing the film in 70mm quality.

Actors Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and US-British film director Christopher Nolan pose at the premiere of the movie Oppenheimer. (Pic credit: Julien De Rosa / AFP via Getty Images)

Where in Yorkshire can I watch Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm quality?

Parkway Cinema, Barnsley

This cinema will be screening the film in 70mm digital format on these selected dates.

Friday, July 21, 2023 (3.30pm)

Saturday, July 22, 2023 (2.30pm)

Sunday, July 23, 2023 (6pm)

Monday, July 24, 2023 (2.30pm and 7pm)

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 (2.30pm)

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 (7pm)

Thursday, July 27, 2023 (2.30pm)

Cineworld

Barnsley (between Friday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 26 at various times)

Leeds - White Rose (between Friday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 26 at various times)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield - Valley Centertainment (between Friday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 26 at various times)

York Community Stadium (between Friday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 26 at various times)

Pictureville Cinema at National Science and Media Museum

Bradford - From Friday, August 11 to 17, 2023 at various times

Vue