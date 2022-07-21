The Channel 5 show celebrates the lives of Yorkshire people across England’s biggest region, with guests visiting from villages, towns and cities of God’s Own Country.

The next episode of Our Great Yorkshire Life, which will be narrated by Dean Andrews, will air tonight at 7pm on Channel 5.

Emmerdale actors Liam Fox, from Lancashire, and Dean Andrews, who hails from Rotherham, will try a bit of fishing and kayaking.

Dean Andrews attends the British Soap Awards 2022. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

Dean, who plays the character Will Taylor in Emmerdale, will take fellow soap star, Liam, to the River Don which passes through Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley.

The river was once destroyed by industrial pollution but now it’s thriving after 50 years of hard work by dedicated campaigners.

Dean said: “My biggest passion in life apart from work is fishing, so I’m showing Liam, or Foxy as he’s known, the beautiful River Don.”

Dean sets off on a river safari to learn more about how the river has been cleaned up and conserved, taking in the beautiful sights along the way.

He said: “It’s beautiful like something out of Lord of the Rings and I’m going on a river safari to experience parts of The Don I’ve never experienced before.”

While kayaking, Dean takes a tumble and ends up in the river but manages to resurface.

“I had a great time and I even had a swim,” he said.

Also in tonight’s episode, Tink Rush from the Yorkshire Teddy Rescue in Pickering, shares her passion for restoring unwanted teddy bears.

Tink gives any funds from sales of the bears she restores to Asthma UK, having lost her 25-year-old daughter Jofi to asthma in 2016.

She said: “I love receiving the boxes of teddies when they arrive, it’s like friends in a box. I lovingly restore the teddies, sending them on to new homes where they will be loved.”