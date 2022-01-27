Our Great Yorkshire Life: See inside Dewsbury's 'five-star' cat hotel in latest episode

The Ings Luxury Cat Hotel in Dewsbury provides a boutique hotel experience for felines, with Netflix, laser shows and ‘pawsecco’ on the itinerary.

Our Great Yorkshire Life viewers will meet the niche hotel’s owners Phil and Jo Ounsley, who say they treat their guests like royalty and cater to their every wish.

At the hotel, which is fully booked for the whole of 2022, cats are served a menu which ranges from chicken and vegetable soup to seabass, prawns and high tea.

Cats at the hotel are treated like royalty, the owners say

The hotel also provides candlelit baths and massages for their furry guests and ends each day with a bedtime story - The Owl and the Pussycat being a favourite.

Viewers will get a glimpse inside the hotel’s ‘Peacock Suite’ as cats watch an aquarium on TV.

“I absolutely love cats,” Jo told the cameras. “I grew up on my parents farm in Yorkshire, with every animal under the sun but I’m drawn to cats, it’s a dream come true doing what we do.”

Phil said: “We get a mix of cat owners, people with lots of money and those who save up to be able to come and stay with us because their cat’s happiness and comfort is so important.”

Cannon Hall Farm’s Rob and Dave Nicholson also star in tonight’s episode, which sees them head over to Whitby for a day on the open sea to catch something fresh for supper.

However, their plans go awry and they instead find themselves at a Whitby salt production house and end the day dining on the beach.

Meanwhile, over at Eden Camp Museum and Visitors’ Centre in Malton, viewers will watch Site and Restorations Manager Frank Wood as he works to get ‘Mother’ - a M50 Sherman tank - back on track and get her running at full pelt four decades after she retired from active service.

Finally, the show visits Burn where retired finance director Tracy Dockray - who suffers from travel sickness and is scared of heights - is aiming to go gliding to see Yorkshire’s glorious sights from a bird’s eye view.