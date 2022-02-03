Our Great Yorkshire Life: Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright and wife Lin get amazing Goth makeover for Whitby weekend

Peter and his wife Lin undergo a goth makeover in tonight’s show as they attend Whitby’s iconic Goth Weekend.The couple look every inch the part as they discover why the picturesque seaside town was so influential for Bram Stoker’s Dracula.Peter said: ”It was amazing to see people dressed up and great fun, we thoroughly enjoyed it and enjoyed dressing up.”

Viewers will also follow the story of award-winning chef Matt Healy as he races to get his new restaurant open after a series of setbacks.

Peter and Lin after their makeover

Matt is seen sourcing local cuisine: he visits an award-winning butcher and meets artisan cheese maker Mario in Otley where he finds the perfect product for his new beef tartare creation.

Over in Wensleydale, dairy farmer turned craftsman William Lambert is creating a traditional Dales five bar gate for a client in the next valley, whose last gate stood for 50 years.

Also in tonight’s episode, retired dentist Gordon Hutchinson rallies his troops from the Haworth Home Guard History Group for the villages annual 1940s weekend.

Our Great Yorkshire Life is on tonight at 8pm on Channel 5.