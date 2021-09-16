Piers Morgan confirms he is joining News Corp and Fox News and will get his own show

Piers Morgan

In addition, the former Good Morning Britain presenter will also join The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist, it has been announced.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands.