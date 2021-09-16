Piers Morgan confirms he is joining News Corp and Fox News and will get his own show

Piers Morgan is joining News Corp and Fox news media in a global deal, with a new TV show set to launch in early 2022.

By Press Association
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:40 pm
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan

In addition, the former Good Morning Britain presenter will also join The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist, it has been announced.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands.

“I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

Piers Morgan