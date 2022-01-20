'Residents not to be concerned if they see smoke' - Happy Valley and Ackley Bridge both filming in Halifax today

Filming at Dean Clough

Happy Valley cast and crew have been seen at Dean Clough, Halifax, filming for the third and final series.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have told residents not to be concerned if they see smoke coming from the area today, as it's all part of the filming.

A tweet from @WYFRS reads: "Kings Cross Rd, Bull Close Ln, Old Ln & Dean Clough, #Halifax. Don't be alarmed if you see smoke in these areas, today from 11.30-23.30. It isn't a fire at all, but a film set! They are using a machine that produces theatrical smoke!"

The Sally Wainwright drama will follow Sergeant Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, as she batt.

Filming for the series also took place in Boothtown earlier this week.

It is also understood that Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge is currently filming inside Square Chapel Arts Centre.

The show, which is currently filming for its fifth series, follows the lives of staff and students at a school in a fictional Yorkshire mill town.

Filming for the series began last year and is set to end in the next couple of months.

Channel 4 said: "We’ll pick up with our trio – Johnny (Ryan Dean - The Gentleman, Penny on M.A.R.S.), Kayla (Robyn Cara -Life, Hounslow Diaries) and Fizza (Yasmin Al Khudhairi - Hilda) - as they try to navigate the second half of the school year.

"Elsewhere, life gets complicated for Marina (Megan Morgan - Hollyoaks), Kayla’s popular Queen Bee sister, just as her younger brother Kyle (Adam Little – Years and Years), Ackley’s newest pupil and troublemaker, turns up at school, fresh out of juvie. It’s been a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous (albeit failed) gypsy wedding. But it’s not over until the last school bell rings and there’s still plenty of time before the sun breaks on the summer holidays…

"And for the adults, life is just as chaotic. Martin (Rob James Collier – Downton Abbey) finds his role as Head under the spotlight as Ken (George Potts - Brassic) - true to form – continues to be a raging pain in the proverbial. Things get trickier still for Martin when Asma (Laila Zaidi – Benidorm, Holby City), Ackley’s new hotshot teacher joins the staff to immediately ruffle some feathers.

"Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker – Informer, The Bay) is back at the beating heart of the school and is presented with her biggest challenge yet, in the form of new boy Kyle. Sue (Charlie Hardwick - Emmerdale) does her best to impress Ken which could lead to a change in career."