Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales: Yorkshire farmer unites with Clive, Amanda and his brothers in next Channel 5 episode as they repair and tarmac pot-holes
During the third episode of Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales, winter is approaching. Reuben and his crew learn new skills to use in the colder season.
Reuben’s family farm is situated within 2,000 acres of rugged moorland and with miles of private roads crossing their land, all of it must be maintained. Their most pot-holed lane is in urgent need of repair.
Since Reuben’s team have never tarmacked before, his family pitch in with his mum Amanda, dad Clive and brothers Miles and Sid who all join in to help.
During work, there’s trouble with the new 26-tonne loading shovel, as work mate Capper manages to get stuck in a neighbouring farmer’s field, and Reuben attempts to pry it from the mud with a vintage winch and tractor.
The newest employee, Sonny, grapples with limestone in freezing conditions, attempting to learn traditional skills from a pair of young stonemason brothers.
When the temperature plummets to -9C, Reuben attempts to dig foundations for Sonny’s parents’ farmhouse extension. But the footings of an old milking shed are causing the young business owner some trouble.
Growing his new masonry knowledge, Sonny creates traditional Dales stone bricks he hopes to one day use for his parents’ build.
The team’s work is finally done when Reuben and Amanda have fun testing their new, improved road in their old three-wheeler Robin Reliant.
The episode will air on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 on Channel 5 at 8pm.
