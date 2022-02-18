Stranger Things will return to Netflix for its penultimate season and creators, The Duffer Brothers, have already announced that the Netflix science fiction series will be renewed for a fifth and final season.

When are the release dates for Stranger Things 4?

The latest season will be split into two volumes.

Volume one will premiere on May 27, 2022, and volume two will be released on July 1, 2022.

The season will have nine episodes in total, which is double the length of the third season.

What characters will be returning to Stranger Things?

The characters returning to the show are Mike (Finne Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Joyce (Wynona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), Murray (Brett Gelman), Nancy (Natalie Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Steve (Joe Keery), Max (Sadie Sink), Erica (Priah Ferguson) and Robin (Maya Hawke), as well as newest character Argyle (Eduardo Franco).

Matt and Ross Duffer wrote a letter to their fans which they published on their website stating that season four will be the ‘beginning of the end’ as Stranger Things will end with season five.

“With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one,” they said in their letter.

“Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, season 4 will be released in two volumes. So that’s good news. It’s coming soon. And it’s better than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mum, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support.”

What can we expect from Stranger Things season 4?

The official description of the fourth season is: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time - and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.