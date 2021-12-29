Dan Walker, who has made of habit of showing his partner Nadiya Bychkova what the steel city has to offer, posted a picture of the painting he commissioned for his friend online.

It was created by printmaker Alan Pennington, and the personalised present depicts the two dancing together with things Nadiya likes about Sheffield surrounding the pair.

Dan said: “Lots of people have asked me if I got my Professional Partner Nadiya Bychkova a present for the end of Strictly and or Christmas.

Nadiya Bychkova with the personalised print.

“The answer is ‘yes’ and this was it… a gorgeous commission from the brilliant Sheffield artist Alan Pennington.

“He’s managed to capture all the things which made Strictly so special this year and all the things Nadiya loved about Sheffield.”

Alan, whose work has often brightened up Sheffield’s Art in the Gardens, said that it was an ‘absolute pleasure’ to make the piece for Nadiya.