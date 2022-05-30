Popular dating show Love Island will be returning to screens on ITV2 for its eighth series next week.

Today (May 30), ITV will be revealing the full cast of the new series throughout the day on its official Love Island Instagram page.

It has already been announced that one of this year’s contestants, Tasha Ghouri, 23, hails from Thirsk and will be the first deaf contestant to compete on the dating show.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday June 6 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

She’s a model and a dancer by profession and is now looking for love in the villa.

Ms Ghouri describes her past dating life as ‘a shambles’ and is hoping to turn her love life around whilst also enjoying a fun summer.

When asked why she has chosen to appear on Love Island now, she responded: “This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.

“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them.”

According to Ms Ghouri, her friends would describe her as ‘wild’.

“I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I’m always on the dance floor,” she said.

“I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs. I’m the type of person to put others before me. They would definitely say I’m a nap queen - I love napping!

“I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.”

When asked how competitive she is and how she feels about treading on toes in the villa, she said: “It’s a tough one because I’m a girls’ girl but it is a dating show and I’m here to find my man. I may have to step on toes but I’ll do it in the nicest way possible.”

On her Instagram page (@talkswithtashax), she opens up about her experience being deaf. Alongside a picture with the quote ‘I see my disability as my superpower’ she said: “Every morning I wake up and I say this quote everyday. This is so powerful as it really makes me feel strong and empowered.

“I hate the word disability as it segregates us, so I see it as my super power. So wake up and say this quote with me and see what positive impact it can have.”