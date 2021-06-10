'Tender love story with Yorkshire at its heart' to premiere at prestigious event in Cannes

Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook star in Ali & Ava

Ali & Ava is written and directed by BAFTA-nominated Clio Barnard, who is from Otley, and it was shot in Bradford.

Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions, Back To Life) and Claire Rushbrook (Secrets & Lies, Home Fires) star in the film, which tells the compelling story of two lonely people who fall in love after their shared affection for a six-year-old girl brings them together, but then struggle to overcome issues from previous relationships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of 24 feature films that will premiere at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, which runs alongside the Cannes Film Festival in July.

Caroline Cooper Charles, the creative head at Screen Yorkshire said: “Beautifully shot and with captivating performances, Ali & Ava is a tender love story with Yorkshire at its heart.

"We are immensely proud that the feature film will have its debut on such a globally revered stage, and congratulate Clio and all the production team on this significant achievement."

Screen Yorkshire, BBC Films and BFI provided funding for the production, which was produced by Tracy O’Riordan of Moonspun Films

She said: "It was wonderful to be back in Bradford shooting Clio’s fourth feature; a love story, based on people we have met whilst making our previous films there.

"Ali & Ava is a film about fear and courage, loneliness and belonging, time and love."