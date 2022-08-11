Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bidding Room is presented by BAFTA nominated actor, Nigel Havers, who introduces members of the public with interesting items to sell to dealers who bid against each other for their favourite antique item.

Before the bidding war commences, each seller has their item valued by auctioneer, Simon Bower, who also offers tips on the history and key characteristics of their item. This will make them fully informed before entering the bidding room and haggling for the best price from the dealers.

Where in Yorkshire is The Bidding Room filmed?

Nigel Havers. (Pic credit: Stuart Wilson / Getty Images)

The antiques show is filmed at the Andy Thornton showroom in West Vale, near Halifax which is located in Victoria Mills.

Creators of the show describe the location as ‘a wondrous old mill, deep within the rolling hills of the Yorkshire countryside’.

As well as an antiques area and fabrics library, the showroom also includes workshops and stocks restaurant and bar furniture, lights, vintage shop displays, decor and plenty of other antiques.

When is the next episode?

The next episode will air tonight (August 11) at 4.30pm on BBC One.

Sisters Georgina and Mimi walk through the doors with a fascinating item they inherited from their grandfather. Kerry will also be on the show with a silver box that he hopes with entice the dealers. Paul is eager to sell a gallery sign from a famous artist from Cornwall, whilst Mike brought an iconic piece of design and the last seller is Ruth with an interesting piece of Victorian design; can the wooden side table, which transforms into a commode, catch the eye of the dealer?

How can I watch The Bidding Room?

The show will be available live on the BBC One website, but you can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer.