The Yorkshire Vet: Shona Pearson prepares for her Yorkshire wedding and Britain’s oldest farming couple return in new episode of Channel 5 series
The Yorkshire Vet will air its next episode on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 8pm on Channel 5 and we see the return of some familiar faces.
Shona Pearson prepares for her big Yorkshire farm wedding which is due to take place in her garden, surrounded by her sheep, goats and dogs.
Following an evening emergency call to help a pregnant cow give birth, Shona changes from her wellies and waterproofs to a wedding dress fitting.
The Wetherby practice welcomes a married couple of pugs. With Julian Norton having to operate to remove a concerning tumour from the groom - or as his owners call him, the ‘pugsband’.
Meanwhile, love is in the air at the Greens’ farm, but this time it shouldn’t have been. Jean thinks her donkeys Cybil and Fernando have been up to something out of wedlock.
When he hears that Cybil is about to give birth, Peter rushes straight over. Before getting some pearls of wisdom about marriage from Jean and Steve to pass on to Shona on her big day.