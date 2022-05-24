The next episode of The Yorkshire Vet will air tonight at 8pm on Channel 5 and viewers will first see Peter deal with a late night emergency, as farmer Abbie rushes in her sheep who is pregnant with triplets, who are premature by three weeks.

Peter knows he has to get them out or all four lives could be in danger. As he operates on the pregnant sheep, he learns all about the unique challenges farmers like Abbie face.

Meanwhile, Julian and his wife, Anne, are about to open their new practice in Thirsk, but they are anxiously awaiting their final delivery of crucial veterinary supplies. However, as soon as it arrives, not everything is quite as it should be, although there is no time for problems as their first patient arrives - a pregnant basset hound called Gina, who is rushed straight into theatre at the new surgery.

Julian Norton checks over a chihuahua on a previous series of The Yorkshire Vet. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Shona visits a very modern dairy farm where robots do a lot of the work and one of the herd’s computerised collar has picked up on a problem. As farmer James suspected, she has a twisted stomach and when Shona investigates, she can tell immediately that it’s a bad one.